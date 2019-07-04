Two including woman nabbed with over 250g of heroin

-

Two suspects, who were in possession of over 250g of heroin, have been arrested in two separate raids.

One of the two suspects was arrested at Hettimulla Junction on Kegalle-Bulathkohupitiya road along with 200g 260mg of heroin, according to the police.

The suspect, who was arrested by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), is a 34-year-old residing in Meedeniya, Kegalle.

The other arrestee is a 40-year-old woman who was in possession of 50g 800mg of heroin.

She was arrested at Wanawasala area in Peliyagoda by the crimes prevention unit of the Western Province North Division.