Two including woman nabbed with over 250g of heroin
July 4, 2019 11:59 am
Two suspects, who were in possession of over 250g of heroin, have been arrested in two separate raids.
One of the two suspects was arrested at Hettimulla Junction on Kegalle-Bulathkohupitiya road along with 200g 260mg of heroin, according to the police.
The suspect, who was arrested by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), is a 34-year-old residing in Meedeniya, Kegalle.
The other arrestee is a 40-year-old woman who was in possession of 50g 800mg of heroin.
She was arrested at Wanawasala area in Peliyagoda by the crimes prevention unit of the Western Province North Division.