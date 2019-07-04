Two including woman nabbed with over 250g of heroin

Two including woman nabbed with over 250g of heroin

July 4, 2019   11:59 am

-

Two suspects, who were in possession of over 250g of heroin, have been arrested in two separate raids.

One of the two suspects was arrested at Hettimulla Junction on Kegalle-Bulathkohupitiya road along with 200g 260mg of heroin, according to the police.

The suspect, who was arrested by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), is a 34-year-old residing in Meedeniya, Kegalle.

The other arrestee is a 40-year-old woman who was in possession of 50g 800mg of heroin.

She was arrested at Wanawasala area in Peliyagoda by the crimes prevention unit of the Western Province North Division. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories