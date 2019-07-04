Writ petition against death penalty moved to tomorrow

-

The Writ petition filed by journalist Malinda Seneviratne seeking for a court order preventing the implementation of the death penalty has been moved to tomorrow (05).

The Court of Appeal delivered the order when the petition was taken up before the five-judge bench including President of the Appeal Court Justice Yasantha Kodagoda, Justices Deepali Wijesundara, Achala Wengappuli and Arjuna Obeysekara today (04).

Representing the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, presenting preliminary objections, said that the Court of Appeal does not have the jurisdiction to hear this Writ petition as per Article 35 of the Constitution since it questions an official function of the President.

Accordingly, the petition was moved to tomorrow (05) and the deputy solicitor general is due to present submissions further.