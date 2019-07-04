Writ petition against death penalty moved to tomorrow

Writ petition against death penalty moved to tomorrow

July 4, 2019   12:54 pm

-

The Writ petition filed by journalist Malinda Seneviratne seeking for a court order preventing the implementation of the death penalty has been moved to tomorrow (05).

The Court of Appeal delivered the order when the petition was taken up before the five-judge bench including President of the Appeal Court Justice Yasantha Kodagoda, Justices Deepali Wijesundara, Achala Wengappuli and Arjuna Obeysekara today (04).

Representing the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, presenting preliminary objections, said that the Court of Appeal does not have the jurisdiction to hear this Writ petition as per Article 35 of the Constitution since it questions an official function of the President.

Accordingly, the petition was moved to tomorrow (05) and the deputy solicitor general is due to present submissions further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories