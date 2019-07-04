Suspect shot while trying to forcibly enter school dies
July 4, 2019   01:04 pm

A person has died after being shot when he had allegedly attempted to grab the firearm of a soldier on duty at a school in Akmeemana.

Police said that the individual had attempted to forcibly enter the Upananda Vidyalaya in Akmeemana this morning (4).

When an army soldier stationed at the school prevented him from doing so, the suspect had scuffled with the soldier and tried to grab his service firearm.

However, the 39-year-old man was injured after being shot during the incident and was later rushed to the hospital.

The Police Spokesman confirmed that the suspect had succumbed to injuries, a short while ago, while receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Hospital.

