Two traffic cops assaulted, revolver stolen in Batti

Two police officers have been assaulted by a group of individuals while they were on traffic duty in the Pudur area in the Batticaloa police division this afternoon.

The policemen had reportedly stopped a motorcyclist who had been riding without a driver’s license and as they were taking the motorcycle back to the police station, two men on another motorcycle had blocked the road and obstructed them.

This had caused them to fall off their motorbike while several villagers had arrived at the scene and proceeded to assault the two officers, police said.

Meanwhile during this incident a suspect had also stolen and made off with the service revolver of one of the assaulted policemen.

The two police officers have been admitted to the Batticaloa Hospital with injuries.

Police said that the suspects involved in the incident have been identified and hat investigations are ongoing, under the supervision of the Batticaloa SP, to apprehend them.