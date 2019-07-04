-

Indictments have been filed with the Colombo High Court, against Shanil Nettikumara, who was accused of allegedly threatened the brother of a witness to the Bond Scam.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today (04), the indictments filed by the Attorney General were served to Nettikumara.

Accordingly, the High Court judge ordered to release the defendant on bail, while imposing an overseas travel ban on him. Nettikumara’s passport was then taken into the custody of the court.

The defendant was ordered to pay a cash bail of Rs 50,000 and two personal bails adding up to Rs 500,000.

Representing the Attorney General, State Counsel Lakmini Girihagama told the court that the Attorney General Dappula de Livera has decided to file a lawsuit against the defendant, Shanil Nettikumara, who allegedly threatened Jayantha Wijesuriya, the brother of Anika Wijesuriya who testified before the Central Bank Bond Commission on then Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

The Colombo High Court ordered to take up the case again on August 9th.