An agreement has been reached on the name of the possible new alliance between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Accordingly, the possible new alliance between the two parties would be named the ‘Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Peramuna’, stated MP Mahinda Amaraweera.

He stated that, if SLFP and SLPP decide to contest the polls together, they would be contesting under this new alliance.