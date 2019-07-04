Opposition delegation in Russia for international forum on Development of Parliamentarism

-

A delegation of the Parliamentary Opposition has taken part in the Second International Forum on “Development of Parliamentarism” held from July 1st to 3rd in Russia.

The international forum was held at the Russian State Duma in Moscow with the participation of about 800 lawmakers and experts from 132 countries as well as 41 Speakers of national parliaments.

The participants have exchanged their views on topical issues of international security and stability, development of digital economy, youth and environmental policies.

The Sri Lankan opposition delegation participated in the forum and included members of the Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, Kanchana Wijaysekara, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Kanchana Jayaratne.

On the 3rd of July, the Sri Lankan opposition delegation to dinner at the Cafe Pushkin by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka.