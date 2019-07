-

Ansar Mohamed Rinaz, a member of the National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ) has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), while attempting to travel overseas, says the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The arrest was made by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID).

It is reported that Rinaz had received training at the NTJ’s camp at Nuwara Eliya.