Intelligence service the backbone of national security - Weerasekara

National security is the backbone of a country and intelligence services are the backbone of national security, says Rear Admiral (Retd.) Sarath Weerasekera.

He made these comments while addressing the public rally organized today (04) by “People’s Movement Against Wahhabi Extremism” at the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre, Nugegoda.

The former MP claimed that through the strengthening of the country’s intelligence services under the previous government, seven attempts by LTTE terrorists to raise their heads once again between 2009 and 2014 were thwarted.

He also alleged that they were able to deport 166 Islamic extremist teachers who were teaching at Madrasas.

However, the incumbent government weakened the intelligence services while also completely supporting the foreign funding received to nurture Islamic terrorism in Sri Lanka, Weerasekera charged.

Several religious leaders, politicians and artists participated in the rally organized by the People’s Movement Against Wahhabi Extremism.

Convener of the movement Ven. Induragare Dhammarathana Thero, addressing the gathering, said that the government and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are attempting to release Dr Shafi of the Kurunegala Hospital.