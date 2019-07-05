French passenger arrested with gold biscuit inside packet of cookies

French passenger arrested with gold biscuit inside packet of cookies

July 5, 2019   12:09 am

-

A French national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after being caught attempting to smuggle a gold biscuit worth Rs 8 million into the country by concealing it inside a packet of cookies.

The 48-year-old passenger had traveled from France to Oman and then to Sri Lanka while he had reached the country at around 3.20 p.m. today (4).

The suspect had attempted to pass through the Green Channel at the airport when Customs officers had searched his bag and found a gold biscuit weighing 1kg which was coloured black and concealed inside a packet of chocolate cookies.

Airport Customs are conducting further inquiries. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories