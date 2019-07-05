French passenger arrested with gold biscuit inside packet of cookies

-

A French national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after being caught attempting to smuggle a gold biscuit worth Rs 8 million into the country by concealing it inside a packet of cookies.

The 48-year-old passenger had traveled from France to Oman and then to Sri Lanka while he had reached the country at around 3.20 p.m. today (4).

The suspect had attempted to pass through the Green Channel at the airport when Customs officers had searched his bag and found a gold biscuit weighing 1kg which was coloured black and concealed inside a packet of chocolate cookies.

Airport Customs are conducting further inquiries.