One-day service for NICs suspended for today

July 5, 2019   08:14 am

One-day service at the Department of Registration of Persons has been suspended for today due to a breakdown in the computer system.

DRP Commissioner General Viyani Gunathilaka stated that the one-day service for issuing National Identity Cards (NICs) will not be carried out today owing to the issue.

He said that steps have already been taken to restore the computer system and that technical officers are currently working on this.

Howevr, he said that apart from the one-day service all other services at the Department of Registration of Persons will function as usual.

