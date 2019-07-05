Four arrested for assaulting traffic cops at Batticaloa

-

Four suspects have been arrested over the assaulting two police while they were on traffic duty in the Pudur area in the Batticaloa police division yesterday (04).

The suspects, who were taken into custody last night (04), are aged 19, 23 and 55 years. They were identified as residents of Thibilativu, Sethukuda and Pudur areas in Batticaloa.

The policemen had reportedly stopped a motorcyclist who had been riding without a driver’s license and as they were taking the motorcycle back to the police station, two men on another motorcycle had blocked the road and obstructed them.

This had caused them to fall off their motorbike while several villagers had arrived at the scene and proceeded to assault the two officers, police said.

Meanwhile, during this incident, a suspect had also stolen and made off with the service revolver and 5 live ammunition rounds of one of the assaulted policemen.

The two police officers have been admitted to the Batticaloa Hospital with injuries.

Police said that the suspects involved in the incident have been identified and hat investigations are ongoing, under the supervision of the Batticaloa SP, to apprehend them.

Batticaloa Police is conducting further investigations to uncover the stolen revolver.