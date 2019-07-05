Kabir hints UNP will decide on its own horse for presidential race

July 5, 2019   10:24 am

The United National Party has not decided on the presidential candidate as of yet, says Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim.

He stated this responding to queries raised by media persons with regard to a statement made by Minister Mangala Samaraweera on the UNP’s presidential candidate.

Minister Samaraweera’s statement was his personal opinion, however, the UNP will discuss further on the matter to decide on the candidate, Hashim said.

The opponents have already lost the Presidential Election already, hence they are scared of the UNP’s presidential candidate, he added.

Minister Hashim hinted that the UNP would nominate a candidate within their party for the presidential election.

