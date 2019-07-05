Prisons chief still not informed about convicts to be executed, when or where

-

The Commissioner General of Prisons today informed the Court of Appeal that the President is yet to provide the Prisons Department with any information with regard to which drug convicts are to be executed, when or where it will be carried out.

T.M.J.W. Thennakoon told the court that he has still not received an official communication from the President on the dates, time and locations where any prisoner is to be executed.

He further said that presently there is no exception status of any of the prisoners under his custody to be executed.

The Commissioner General of Prisons stated this when the petition filed by journalist Malinda Seneviratne, seeking a court order against the decision to implement the death penalty on four prisoners, was taken up for consideration for the third day today (4).

The petition was taken up before a five-member judge bench comprising Appeal Court President Yasantha Kodagoda, Justices Deepali Wijesundara, Janak de Silva, Achala Wengappuli and Arjuna Obeysekara.

The President of the Appeals Court inquired from the Commissioner General of Prisons whether he has received a communication from the President regarding the date, time or location for any execution of prisoners.

Responding to the question, the prisons chief said that so far he has not received any such communication.

However, the attorney appearing on behalf of the petitioner informed the court that President Maithripala Sirisena, speaking during the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 25, declared that he has signed the orders to execute four drug convicts and that he notified the dates for the execution to be carried out.

He further said that the petitioner came before the court under this dangerous situation.