Sri Lanka could have a dearth of intellectuals in another 10 years - Patali

July 5, 2019   12:16 pm

The country must move forward in practicality regardless of the philosophies it follows, says Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.

Addressing a public meeting held in Avissawella last evening (04), he said education is can change the direction of a country.

What is important to move a country forward is not its philosophies but the practical aspects, the minister commented.

Stating that the second largest urban Sinhalese population is reported from Melbourne in Australia, the minister said the local youth is keen on leaving the country.

If this continues to happen, there could be a dearth of intellectuals in Sri Lanka by another 10 years, the minister commented further.

