SC issues interim order against carrying out death penalty
July 5, 2019 02:04 pm
The Supreme Court has delivered an interim order preventing the implementation of the death penalty until the 30th of October.
July 5, 2019 02:04 pm
The Supreme Court has delivered an interim order preventing the implementation of the death penalty until the 30th of October.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.