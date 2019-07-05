AG orders immediate arrest of Avant-Garde chairman & 7 others

AG orders immediate arrest of Avant-Garde chairman & 7 others

July 5, 2019   02:49 pm

-

The Attorney General has informed the Acting Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the Chairman of Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Nissanka Senadhipathi and 7 others, the Attorney General’s Department said.

However, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has informed the Attorney General’s Department that Mr Nissanka Senadhipathi has left the country, according to the Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

He has reportedly traveled to Singapore.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories