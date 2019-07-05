AG orders immediate arrest of Avant-Garde chairman & 7 others

-

The Attorney General has informed the Acting Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the Chairman of Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Nissanka Senadhipathi and 7 others, the Attorney General’s Department said.

However, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has informed the Attorney General’s Department that Mr Nissanka Senadhipathi has left the country, according to the Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

He has reportedly traveled to Singapore.