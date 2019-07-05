My priority is to eradicate poverty and provide quality education - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says he has given the priority to eradicate poverty and to ensure quality education to the children of this country, during his presidency.

He made these comments today (5) at a function to hand over some facilities to the students in some schools in Polonnaruwa.

Under ‘A Compassionate Maithri Governance – A Sustainable Era’ Awakening Polonnaruwa 2016-2020 initiative in order to provide quality education many development facilities at schools were vested with students by the President.

Addressing students, the President said when the citizens are knowledgeable all the other issues will be solved in a smooth manner. The President emphasized the importance of growing up to be wholesome citizens with virtue while marching forward with the technology.

As the first event of the series of programmes today, President Sirisena declared open the two-story classroom at Kawudulla Maha Vidyalaya, Polonnaruwa.

The newly-built classroom at Meegaswewa Primary School was also opened by the President.

A new three-story classroom with an auditorium at Ambagaswewa Maha Vidyalaya in Polonnaruwa was also vested with the students.

Addressing a gathering at the school, the President said education is the best way to make a better future for the children in rural areas and facilities required by rural school would be fulfilled with the objective of paving the rights way of children of these areas.

Governor of the North Central Province Sarath Ekanayake and the political representatives of the area, District Secretary of Plonnaruwa Panduka Abeywardene and many government officials, Principals, teachers and parents were also present on this occasion.

-PMD