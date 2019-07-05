Another petition lodged against State Lands Bill

-

Another petition has been filed with the Supreme Court alleging that certain Articles of State Lands (Special Provisions) Bill tabled by the government are against the Constitution and seeking a court order calling for two-third majority consent of the members of the Parliament as well as a referendum to pass the Bill.

This petition was filed by Venerable Ulapane Sumangala Thero, citing the Attorney General as its respondent.

The petitioner states that the government had tabled this petition with the intention of allowing the transfer of land ownership of the country’s land to foreigners.

He further points out that the proposed Bill allows people to freely trade any plot of land in the country.

Sumangala Thero further argues that the government has not obtained the views of the provincial councils across the country before tabling the State Lands (Special Provisions) Bill to the Parliament although it is mandatory to do so.

Claiming that the State Lands (Special Provisions) Bill violates most of the fundamental rights in the Constitution, the petitioner seeks the Supreme Court to deliver an order calling two-third majority consent of the members of the Parliament as well as a referendum to pass the Bill.

Meanwhile, Joint Opposition Parliamentarians Udaya Gammanpila, Sisira Jayakody as well as Attorney-at-Law Premnath Dolawatte had lodged 3 petitions against the State Lands (Special Provisions) yesterday (04).