SOFA allows US forces entry to Sri Lanka at anytime - Kalinga Indatissa

Signing the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) allows the forces of the United States to enter into Sri Lanka at anytime, says the President of Bar Association of Sri Lanka and President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa.

The BASL president stated this during a discussion held with the Leader of the Opposition with regard to the SOFA, Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement that are to be signed with the government of the United States.

The discussion was held at the office of the Opposition Leader with a group of members of the BASL yesterday (04).

If the SOFA is signed terrorists are given the opportunity to act freely in the country, the BASL president commented further.

Furthermore, even if the US forces engage in offences of any sort, Sri Lankan law cannot be enforced on them, he added.

Meanwhile, the State Minister of Defence, issuing a statement, said that the government of Sri Lanka does not have any intention of signing such agreements.