SLPP denies any agreement with SLFP on possible alliance

-

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) today denied that the party has reached an agreement with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on the name of the new alliance if both parties decide to contest an upcoming election together.

UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera yesterday announced that the possible new alliance between the two parties would be named the ‘Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Peramuna’ and that they would contest under this name if the two parties contest together.

However, SLPP member MP Shehan Semasinghe says that no such agreement has been reached.

Speaking at a press briefing today (5), the parliamentarian said that he even spoke to MP Dullas Alahapperuma earlier in the day and inquired whether any such decision was taken.

“Clearly the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna have so far not agreed on forming an alliance and contesting elections or to contest as the ‘Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Peramuna’,” he said.

The MP said that the UPFA General Secretary may have talked about the alliance he expects as Amaraweera truly wants to unite the two groups.

Semasinghe said that so far the two parties have discussed regarding 25 points and as to how the agreements must happen, but no such final decision has been reached.