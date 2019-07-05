-

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to extend the suspension of business and activities of Perpetual Treasuries Limited by another 6 months.

Issuing a press release today (07), the Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions of the CBSL said, the Monetary Board decided on the extension of suspension acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance.

Accordingly, the extension prevents the Perpetual Treasuries Limited from carrying out business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a period of six months with effect from 4.30 p.m. on 05th July 2019.

The extension of the suspension of PTL’s business and activities was imposed in order to proceed with the investigations being conducted by the CBSL, the release said.