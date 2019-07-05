-

The Acting Inspector General of Police has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to act on the instructions of the Attorney General over the Avant-Garde Nissanka Senadhipathi and seven others, says the Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The Attorney General earlier today (07) had directed the Acting IGP to immediately arrest the Chairman of Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Nissanka Senadhipathi and 7 others

However, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has informed the Attorney General’s Department that Mr Nissanka Senadhipathi has left the country, according to the Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne. He has reportedly travelled to Singapore.

In his letter to the Acting IGP, the Attorney General stated that the Supreme Court yesterday (4) rejected the Fundamental Rights petitions filed by five of the suspects against their arrest.

However, the Supreme Court previously announced its decision on the petitions yesterday the CID had informed the AG that Nissanka Senadhipathi and Vishvajith Nandana Diyabalanage have left the country.

Accordingly, the AG informed the Acting IGP that there is no legal obstacle to immediately arrest the aforementioned suspects and produce them before the court.

The AG also instructs to name P.B. Premachandra, Damayanthi Jayaratne and Victor Samaraweera as suspects, proceed according to the provisions of the Penal Code Ordinance, record their statements and produce them before court as suspects without delay.

The AG had further instructed to report the progress with regard to this before July 08, 2019.

The following suspects are to be arrested: