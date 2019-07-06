-

The progress review and the concluding programme of the “Let’s Stand Together for the Country” (Rata Wenuwen Ekata Sitimu) Monaragala District Programme will be chaired by President MaithripalaSirisena at Bibila Public Ground today (6).

“Let’s Stand Together for the Country” programme was launched island-wide by the Presidential Secretariat under the directions of President Sirisena to identify unresolved issues in rural areas and to find effective solutions to them. The fifth phase of this programme was commenced on July 6th centered around Monaragala.

This programme was conducted for a week covering 319 Grama Niladhari Divisions in Monaragala, Thanamalwila, Madulla, Kataragama, Buttala, Badalkumbura, Wellawaya, Medagama, Siyambalanduwa, Bibila and Sevanagala Divisional Secretariats in Monaragala District delivering benefits to 93,708 people. The total cost spent for 1,091 project is over Rs. 4.2 million.

Activities of the several National Programmes including National Drug Prevention Program, Protect Children, Smart Sri Lanka, National Food Production Program, Dengue Prevention, Prevention of Kidney and Non-Communicable Disease, Environmental Protection, Empowerment of Elderly People and Special Needs were carried out in the district throughout the week.

Also, special programmes were implemented to provide solutions to the issues agriculture, housing and land, vocational and health which have a direct impact to the people living in the area.

In addition ‘Tell the President’ (Janapathita Kiyanna) programme was also be held in several venues during the week, providing people the opportunity to convey their concerns and issues directly to the President.

Many benefits will be distributed to the people in the district during the concluding programme too. In order to increase the quality of treatments and clinical services provided to those who are affected by the kidney disease, the Kidney Unit established at a cost of Rs. 36 million at Wellawaya Base Hospital will also be declared open by the President today.

-PMD