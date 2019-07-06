Navy assists distressed ferry passengers in Northern seas

-

The Navy has rendered assistance to bring ashore 10 persons on a ferry that ceased to function while plying from Karappan to Analativu in Jaffna last night (05).

The passenger ferry experienced this unfortunate incident in the seas about 1.5 nautical miles off Karappan shores, as a result of an entanglement of its rope with the propeller, the navy said.

After being informed of this incident, an Inshore Patrol Craft and a dingy attached to the Northern Naval Command were rushed to the scene for assistance.

Having swiftly reached the location, the naval personnel managed to rescue 08 passengers along with the ferry owner and its assistant. Subsequently the group was safely brought ashore, the navy said.