CID permitted to question Pujith at hospital

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been granted permission by the court to visit the Police Hospital in Narahenpita, where IGP Pujith Jayasundara is receiving treatment and record his statement.

Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake has granted the approval based on a request by the CID, Ada Derana reporter said.

A statement is to be recorded from the IGP with regard to ongoing investigations into an incident of criminal coercion against a Police Constable serving as the lift operator at the Police Headquarters in 2017.

Jayasundara, who was arrested by the CID over his failure to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks, is receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.