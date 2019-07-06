CID permitted to question Pujith at hospital

CID permitted to question Pujith at hospital

July 6, 2019   12:16 pm

-

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been granted permission by the court to visit the Police Hospital in Narahenpita, where IGP Pujith Jayasundara is receiving treatment and record his statement.

Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake has granted the approval based on a request by the CID, Ada Derana reporter said.

A statement is to be recorded from the IGP with regard to ongoing investigations into an incident of criminal coercion against a Police Constable serving as the lift operator at the Police Headquarters in 2017.

Jayasundara, who was arrested by the CID over his failure to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks, is receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories