363 drunk drivers arrested within 24 hours

July 6, 2019   02:15 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that 363 drunk drivers have been arrested within the 24 hours ending at 6am this morning, the first day of the special island-wide operation which is expected to be carried out for a month.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the special island-wide operation to arrest drunk drivers commenced yesterday (5).

During the 24- hour period between 6.00 a.m. yesterday and 6.00 a.m. today (6), a total of 363 drunk drivers have been arrested across the country.

