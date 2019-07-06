SLFP built by my mother, father and myself no longer exists - CBK

-

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga says that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) she knew is not the one that exists now.

“So I don’t know anything about that,” she said responding to a question from a journalist regarding the SLFP’s presidential candidate.

“The party built by my mother, father and myself no longer exists so I don’t know anything,” the former SLFP leader said.

The former President was speaking to reporters following an event held at Weeragula, Yakkala to handover material aid to women entrepreneurs.