SLFP built by my mother, father and myself no longer exists - CBK

SLFP built by my mother, father and myself no longer exists - CBK

July 6, 2019   02:33 pm

-

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga says that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) she knew is not the one that exists now.

“So I don’t know anything about that,” she said responding to a question from a journalist regarding the SLFP’s presidential candidate. 

“The party built by my mother, father and myself no longer exists so I don’t know anything,” the former SLFP leader said.

The former President was speaking to reporters following an event held at Weeragula, Yakkala to handover material aid to women entrepreneurs.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories