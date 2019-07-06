TNA MPs wanted to align with govt and live comfortable lives - Vigneswaran

-

Former Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran has accused the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) of aligning with the government for its own benefit without thinking about the Tamil people so that its MPs can live comfortable lives.

Speaking during an event in Jaffna on Friday (6), the former Supreme Court Judge said that he contested under the TNA at the 2013 provincial council election thinking that he would be able to serve the people when he is elected as the Chief Minister.

Wigneswaran said he believed that he would be able to work according to their election manifesto while continuing to stay true to his heart, but he understood the real situation after some time passed by.

He said that he understood that these manifestos and speeches made on stages are all documents prepared to deceive the public during the election period.

Wigneswaran said that even the party he contested under was aiming to align itself with the government without thinking about the people.

The objective of the MP, who looked to put the government in a tight spot by asking questions, was to live comfortable lives, he said.

The former Chief Minister said that he spoke out every possible way he could and that apart from being consoled by mere words they never turned their attention to the people.

Wigneswaran said that is the reasons he changed his decision and opted to forge his own path by bringing together individuals who are willing to work for the people and that he formed a party after his term ended.