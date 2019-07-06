-

The new Kidney Patient Clinic and the dialysis unit constructed at the Wellawaya Base Hospital at a cost of Rs. 36 million to increase the quality of treatments and clinical services provided to those who are affected by the kidney disease were declared open by President MaithripalaSirisena today (6).

Monaragala District occupies a prominent place among the 11 districts that are prone to kidney disease. Around 1500 patients in 4 Divisional Secretariats in the district have been identified so far and a number of prevention programmes were carried out by the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Kidney Disease during the past week on the side line of the “Let’s Stand Together for the Country” programme conducted in the district.

Accordingly, programmes such as installation of 19 reverse osmosis units at a cost of Rs. 23 million with the capacity to purify 190,000 liters per day for 475,000 families, distribution of chemical-free indigenous rice rations to 1600 low-income families who are affected with the disease, donation of educational equipment to children low-income kidney affected families, provision of new water supply connections to 2250 individuals with a low income and conducting clinics for the early identification of patients were carried out.

President visited the Wellawaya Base Hospital premises today and Kidney Patient Clinic and the dialysis unit vested with the people.

President also officially handed over the related medical equipment to the hospital.

First three patients to the clinic were registered by the President.

President also symbolically handed over benefits to families affected with the kidney disease.

The Monaragala District Career Guidance Center established under the Smart Sri Lanka Career Guidance Network Project was also declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena today (06).

Smart Sri Lanka Career Guidance Institute, a project implemented by the Presidential Secretariat under the guidance of the President has been set up with the objective of bring together all the career development institutes and resources in order to find a sustainable solution to the issue of unemployment in Sri Lanka through a well-advanced mechanism.

The project aims to provide youth with the opportunity to pursue their chosen career paths, provide entrepreneurial opportunities, provide online career information services including employment banks, meet private career guides, upgrade career guidance services to international standards and build a nationwide network of career guidance organizations.

It also targets to achieve global objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Program and youth development for sustainable livelihood development, eradicating unemployment among young people, and introducing new industries and investments that will utilize natural resources with a proper management.

Following the opening of the Career Guidance Institute President went on an inspection tour and engaged in a friendly discussion with the youth.

Meanwhile, President Sirisena handed over essential medical equipment worth Rs. 10 million to the Moneragala General Hospital.

The donation was made to mark the 40th anniversary of the President’s Fund. The President officially handed over the medical equipment to the Hospital Director R.M.D. Rathnayake.

-PMD