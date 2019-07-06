Suspect arrested with stolen cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 3.4m

Suspect arrested with stolen cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 3.4m

July 6, 2019   11:00 pm

-

A suspect has been arrested with stolen cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 4.3 million in the Sapugaskanda area.

Kelaniya Police had received a complaint regarding a cash and gold jewellery robbery at Gonawala in the Pattiwela, Kelaniya.

Accordingly based on information received a team of Sapugaskanda Police officers carried out a raid today and discovered the stolen cash and gold jewellery while one suspect was also apprehended.

The arrested suspect is a 48-year-old resident of Manpuriya.

The suspect and stolen cash and gold have been handed over to Kelaniya Police for further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories