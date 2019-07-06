Suspect arrested with stolen cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 3.4m

-

A suspect has been arrested with stolen cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 4.3 million in the Sapugaskanda area.

Kelaniya Police had received a complaint regarding a cash and gold jewellery robbery at Gonawala in the Pattiwela, Kelaniya.

Accordingly based on information received a team of Sapugaskanda Police officers carried out a raid today and discovered the stolen cash and gold jewellery while one suspect was also apprehended.

The arrested suspect is a 48-year-old resident of Manpuriya.

The suspect and stolen cash and gold have been handed over to Kelaniya Police for further investigations.