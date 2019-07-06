10 soldiers injured after army vehicle topples

-

At least 10 army soldiers have been injured and hospitalized after the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road and toppled at Allimulla, Nintavur.

The wounded soldiers have been admitted to Nintavur Hospital, Ashraff Memorial Hospital in Kalmunai, Ampara Hospital and Batticaloa Teaching Hospital.

The vehicle, a Defender belonging to the Sri Lanka Army, was traveling from Akkaraipattu in Ampara to Kalmunai with a group of soldiers when the accident occurred.

A herd of cattle had reportedly crossed the road suddenly, prompting the driver of the vehicle to hit the brakes, causing it to veer off the road and topple.

Samanthurai Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.