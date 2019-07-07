Special party leaders meeting tomorrow

-

A special party leaders’ meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow (08) at the Parliament Complex.

The meeting is expected to commence at 9.30 a.m. tomorrow chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The State Lands (Special Provisions) Bill, which is slated to be taken up for debate in parliament on Friday, is likely to be discussed during this meeting.

The discussion is likely to focus on whether the parliament debate on the draft bill should be held or pushed back as several petitions have already been filed against it.

However, MP Dinesh Gunawardena said that they have not been informed of the reasons for the party leaders’ meeting as of yet.