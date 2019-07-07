-

UPFA MP Bandula Gunawardena says that the country will divide into two camps at the next presidential election and those who love the country and those don’t will be separate by a line.

“There is no point in telling various stories when the country is dividing like that. You have to choose one of the two camps,” the Joint Opposition member said, in a possible dig at the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Meanwhile SLFP member Susil Premajayantha also echoed similar sentiments saying that the country will only divide into two camps at the next presidential election and that those will be the UNF’s candidate and the candidate of the SLPP-led alliance.

He said that the votes will divide into those two camps that there will be nothing else remaining in between those.

“The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will also have to support the candidate put forward by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP),” he said.

Premajayantha said that even the incumbent President might have not still decided whether he wants to contest, but there are a few individuals surrounding him who have only recently joined the party and were given positions and who are now trying the destroy what is left of the SLFP.