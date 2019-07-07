Man electrocuted to death by his own animal trap

The body of a person who is believed to have been electrocuted to death has been discovered at Kekiriskanda in Karandeniya, Galle. 

The deceased has been identified as a 38-year-old father of two, who is a resident of Kekiriskanda.

Several electric wires have been discovered near the body while it has been uncovered that the deceased uses them to set up traps to kill hunt wild boar.

The post mortem examination is to be performed at the Elpitiya Base Hospital. Karandeniya Police is conducting further investigations.  

