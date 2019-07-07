Negombo MC Opposition Leader Royce Fernando arrested

-

Opposition Leader of the Negombo Municipal Council Royce Fernando has been arrested by Katana Police.

He was arrested today (07) at the Negombo town by a team of officers attached to Katana Police.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the suspect was wanted in connection with a complaint filed with Katana Police on March 23, 2019 regarding an incident of breaking and entering into a house, assaulting an individual and stealing private property.

Five suspects have already been arrested over the incident and are currently in remand custody while the arrested local councillor, who is the chief suspect in the case, is to be produced before the negombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (8).

Jayaweera Arachchige Royce Vijitha Fernando, 53, is a former UNP electoral organizer and the current Opposition Leader of the Negombo Municipal Council.