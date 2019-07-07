433 drunk drivers arrested within 24 hours

-

A total of 433 motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol within the 24 hours ending from 6.00 a.m. this morning, the Police Spokesman’s Office said.

Sri Lanka Police on Friday (05) launched a special month-long operation to apprehend drunk drivers across the island.

During this operation, within the 24 hours between 6.00 a.m. yesterday (6) and 6.00 a.m. today 433 motorists have been arrested on drunk driving charges while this brings the total number of drunk drivers arrested since Friday to 796.