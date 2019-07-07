433 drunk drivers arrested within 24 hours

433 drunk drivers arrested within 24 hours

July 7, 2019   03:35 pm

-

A total of 433 motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol within the 24 hours ending from 6.00 a.m. this morning, the Police Spokesman’s Office said.

Sri Lanka Police on Friday (05) launched a special month-long operation to apprehend drunk drivers across the island.

During this operation, within the 24 hours between 6.00 a.m. yesterday (6) and 6.00 a.m. today 433 motorists have been arrested on drunk driving charges while this brings the total number of drunk drivers arrested since Friday to 796.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories