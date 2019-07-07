-

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says that he has come to know that certain temples are refusing to display pictures of him, but he is not someone who goes behind pictures or such.

However, he said that if a decision has been taken regarding a matter it cannot be changed whenever it suits them. “If our government’s money is good then my picture should also be good. If that picture is not good please know there is a problem with regard to paying for them,” he said.

He said that when the government is carrying out development in the country some are sying that these will not happen.

Samaraweera said that it was him and then Minister A.H.M. Fowzie who laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Southern Expressway in 1997, but in the end “someone else put his name”.