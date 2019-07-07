Three persons arrested with ammunition

-

A team of naval personnel in coordination with Anti Corruption Unit-Mannar apprehended a haul of ammunition during a special raid carried out at Uppukulam area in Mannar.

Accordingly, Naval personnel attached to the North Western Naval Command and North Central Naval Command in coordination with officials of Anti Corruption Unit-Mannar recovered 14 ammunition (7.62 x 39 mm).

The bullets were buried in the land behind a house in Uppukulam area. Three residents of the house aged 71, 62 and 29 were arrested on suspicion.

The suspects and the haul of ammunition were handed over to Mannar Police for onward action, SLN said.