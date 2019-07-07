President instructs officials to accelerate Moragahakanda combined development projects

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed all relevant officials to accelerate multiple irrigation projects connected to Moragahakanda-Kaluganga mega development plan as the people living by farming in those dry zones should receive benefits of the project without delay.

Under the guidance of the President, this mega Moragahakanda-Kaluganaga development project saw its culmination channeling much needed water for drinking and cultivation to the people living in Northern and North-central provinces and the development project is destined to wipe out tears of those agricultural communities who had pleaded many decades for water.

Under this mammoth project, Wayamba Canal and North Central Giant Canal or Upper Elahera Canal development projects as sub schemes are currently underway.

Moragahakanda-Kaluganga Development Project in the year 2007 embarked on with the objective of providing clean drinking and irrigation water to North, North Central and Eastern Provinces to ensure paddy cultivation unhindered in both Yala and Maha seasons.

As of today, this mega project has been extended to include North Central Canal project as well in order to feed Wea Medilla Tank reservoir and subsequently channel the water storage to 303 more small and large scale several other tanks.

Accordingly, a 94km long canal is being built from Moragahakanda to Nachcha Duwa Tank under North Central Giant Canal or Upper Elahera sub project. The project hopes to ensure the uninterrupted water supply to 1600 more reservoirs including main tanks such as Nuwara Weva, Nachchduwa Weva, Tisa Weva and Hurulu Wava, located in the Anuradhapura District.

In addition, three more giant tanks namely Parakrama Samudraya, Kawudulla Weva and Kanthale Weva are also bound to feed with water channeled through old river Amban Ganga which carry the bulk of the flow to Moragahakanda, Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee.

By now, under President Maithripala Sirisena’s instruction, steps have been already taken to release stocks of water from the Moragahakanda Tank project to Minneriya project for irrigation. Accordingly, the irrigation development project office says that the stocks of water have been already released expecting cultivation in the Yala Season by farming communities in the areas of Elahera, Minneriya, Kaudulla, and Kanthale

Feeding Kalu Ganga reservoir with water is also now nearing its completion while 16 more tanks are also being saturated for cultivation by 3000 more affected farming families who earlier had lived in 24 villages but abandoned their localities as the development project moved on.

Meanwhile, a special ceremony to award commendation certificates to those who have contributed to make this mega national development project a successes is scheduled to be held with the participation of the President Maithripala Sirisena at Moragahakanda-Kaluganga Project premises tomorrow (8) morning.

-PMD