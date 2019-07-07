Angry mobs of villagers storm houses allegedly used for drug trade

Angry mobs of villagers storm houses allegedly used for drug trade

July 7, 2019   11:04 pm

Police officers and villagers together carried out raids on two houses in Kudagonaduwa and Thudawa areas in Moronthuduwa which were allegedly used to operate drug rackets.

Over 10 suspects were arrested from the two houses during the raids last night (06) while residents of the area had behaved in a violent manner and also assaulted the woman who had rented the house.

The arrested suspect were taken to the Moronthuduwa Police Station while the area residents had also gathered in front of the police station and voiced their protest.

They only dispersed after the OIC of the police station gave them an assurance with regard to the arrested suspects.  

