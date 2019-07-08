Gotabaya will be presidential candidate even if jailed - Gammanpila

-

MP Udaya Gammanpila says former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be the next presidential candidate regardless of the verdicts given in the cases filed against or even if he is jailed.

Speaking at a press conference in Nugegoda, he said that there is attempt to seek the Supreme Court’s opinion with regard to the term of the presidency.

The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader said that there is a risk of the presidential election getting delays through that decision.