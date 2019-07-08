One-day service for NICs resumes today

-

One-day service at the Department of Registration of Persons, which came to a temporary halt on Friday, has resumed today (08).

The Department of Registration of Persons on Friday (05) temporarily suspended the one-day service due to a breakdown in the computer system.

The computer system has been restored as of today and the issuance of national identity cards will function, as usual, the Department of Registration of Persons said.

Accordingly, the applicants who already made payments during the days on which the services were suspended are able to obtain the NICs under the general service.

In addition, the NICs will be issued free of charge for the applicants who have already made payments for the one-day service, stated the Department of Registration of Persons.