CCD arrests two suspects over kidnap & extortion attempt

July 8, 2019   09:57 am

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested two suspects for kidnapping an individual and attempting to extort money.

The suspects had kidnapped the driver of a private bus on the Jaffna-Colombo route on the 5th of July and tried to extort money from him.

The CCD officers probing the incident had arrested the suspects at around 5.30 p.m. yesterday (07).

Accordingly, the police have seized two three-wheelers and a mobile phone belonging to the suspects.

One of the suspects is a 32-year-old residing in Kolonnawa area and the other is 31-year-old residing in Colombo 12.

They are to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (08).

The CCD is conducting further investigations into the incident.

