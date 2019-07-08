-

The government is attempting to cover up terrorism by hiding behind racism, stated MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero, attending a press conference held in Galle.

The Thero pointed out that registries containing more than 3000 names linked to the lectures of the terror suspect Zahran have been discovered.

According to Rathana Thero, the government should have rehabilitated the arrested district and regional members of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) for 3 months instead of punishing or prosecuting them under the Penal Code. However, the government had no knowledge of this, said the Thero.

Instead, the government is now trying to cover up terror acts due to the fast-spreading racism, the Thero said. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) trying to cover up the incident of Dr. Shafi of the Kurunegala hospital is an example of this, he said.

Rathana Thero says that the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) is informed of this through a letter and that it is his responsibility to inquire into the matter through an investigation. The Thero added that he expects the results of this investigation.

MP Athuraliye Rathana Thero further said that it is a grave issue if the Police Department acts to release Dr. Shafi again at the next court date.