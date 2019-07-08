-

Foreigners cannot obtain the ownership of lands in Sri Lanka as they wish, State Minister of Ruwan Wijewardene has stressed.

Responding to a question raised by the media persons yesterday (07), the state minister further said he was not aware of the fact that a delegation of US representatives arrived in Sri Lanka to inspect the lands in Jaffna, however, he had heard certain rumours in this regard.

Wijewardene added that he had already informed the Defence Secretary to report to him after looking into the matter.

The state minister says he expects the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed on this and stressed that the foreigners are not allowed own lands in Sri Lanka however they wish. He added that the matter would be brought up at the Security Council meeting.