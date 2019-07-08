Negombo MC Opposition Leader Royce Fernando remanded

Negombo MC Opposition Leader Royce Fernando remanded

July 8, 2019   01:37 pm

-

Opposition Leader of the Negombo Municipal Council Royce Fernando, who was arrested over an alleged incident of breaking and entering into a house, assaulting an individual and stealing private property, has been remanded until the 17th of July, says Ada Derana reporter.

He was produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (08).

Royce Fernando was arrested yesterday (07) at the Negombo town by a team of officers attached to Katana Police.

The Police Spokesman’s Office has said that the suspect was wanted in connection with a complaint filed with Katana Police on March 23, 2019, regarding an incident of breaking and entering into a house belonging to a Chinese lady feigning to be CID officers, assaulting an individual and stealing private property. 

Five suspects have already been arrested over the incident and are currently in remand custody.

The suspects have stolen a van, cash, gemstones and three mobile phones worth over Rs 7.5 million from the said house.

Jayaweera Arachchige Royce Vijitha Fernando, 53, is a former UNP electoral organizer and the current Opposition Leader of the Negombo Municipal Council.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories