Use curse-proof cars instead of bulletproof ones, Wijeydasa slams PM

No Sinhalese person would receive the rights to land in Sri Lanka in the future through the Land Grants (Special Provisions) Act, stated UNP MP Wijeydasa Rajapakshe.

Rajapakshe expressed these views addressing an event held in Colombo.

He says that if Founder of United National Party (UNP) and late Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake were alive now, he would be gravely disappointed by the current state of the party.

The Parliamentarian stated that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would be begging on the roads today if it weren’t for the women migrating for domestic work in the Middle East.

“if it isn’t for the ‘Dollars’ from the women who leave the country for domestic work in the Middle East, the Prime Minister wouldn’t be able to ride in bulletproof vehicles. Even if he does travel in bulletproof vehicles he will not be safe. He should find himself a ‘curse-proof’ vehicle”, said Rajapakshe.