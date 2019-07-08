Wellampitiya copper factory worker further remanded

July 8, 2019   03:12 pm

Karupayya Rajendran alias ‘Abdullah’, one of the suspects arrested at the copper factory in Wellampitiya owned by the suicide bomber at the Shangri-La Hotel, has been further remanded until July 15th.

Chief Magistrate of Colombo Lanka Jayaratne delivered the order when the suspect was produced before the court today (08).

The Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) told the court that investigations into the suspect are ongoing under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Considering the submissions, the Additional Magistrate ordered to remand the suspect further until July 15th and called for a report from the TID on the progress of the investigations into the suspect.

Nine other workers at the copper factory were arrested by the police and they are currently out on bail.

