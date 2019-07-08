Vessel gifted by China arrives at Colombo harbour

-

The P 625 vessel gifted to Sri Lanka by the People’s Republic of China on 05th June 2019, to increase the operational capabilities of the Sri Lanka Navy, has arrived at the port of Colombo this morning (08).

The vessel has been warmly welcomed in compliance with time-honoured naval traditions, Sri Lanka Navy said issuing a statement.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Chief of Staff of the Navy Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle, Commander Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe, Military, Naval and Air Attaché of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka Senior Colonel Xu Jianwei and a host of senior officers from the Naval Headquarters and Western Naval Command were present on this occasion.

Subsequently, Commander of the Navy, flanked by senior officers, has made an inspection visit onboard the ship and supervised the functional and operational aspects of the vessel. Meanwhile, the ship is scheduled to receive its auspicious commissioning in the near future.

This ship built in 1994, is 112m long and 12.4 in width has a displacement capacity of 2,300 tons. Meanwhile, a crew of 18 officers and 92 sailors are performing duties attached to the ship, the Navy said. After the ship is included in the SLN fleet, it will be utilized for patrol and surveillance missions in the deep seas around Sri Lanka, the release further stated. The ship will also be used for search and rescue operations to provide security and assistance to naval and fisheries community.